2024 Texas A&M football opponents revealed

Alongside the Texas A&M-Texas rivalry being renewed, the dates and opponents for the out of conference games being played at Kyle Field have been made public.
Credit: Craig Bisacre
STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 17, 2020 - Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and team during the game between the Mississippi St. Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — With an eight-game conference opponent schedule set for the SEC in 2024, the league recently revealed the opponents for all teams in the first 16-team season.

For the Aggies, their schedule with Texas moving into the conference alongside Oklahoma and renewing the over 100-year rivalry has come with a major slate of games to look forward to.

For starters, the renewed in-state rivalry will be played at Kyle Field for the 119th installment of the matchup, which is the first time both teams have played each other on the gridiron since 2011.

Additionally, Texas A&M will have home games against all of their non-conference opponents, which include Notre Dame, McNeese, Bowling Green, and New Mexico State.

The list of Texas A&M opponents in 2024 includes:

  • vs Notre Dame - Aug. 31
  • vs McNeese - Sept. 7
  • vs Bowling Green - Sept. 21
  • vs New Mexico State - Nov. 16
  • vs Arkansas - neutral site game, date TBD
  • vs LSU - date TBD
  • vs Missouri - date TBD
  • vs Texas - date TBD
  • at Auburn - date TBD
  • at Florida - date TBD
  • at Mississippi State - date TBD
  • at South Carolina - date TBD

Dates and times for the games will be revealed at a later date, according to a release from Texas A&M. 

