23 Aggie softball wraps up regular season with 9-3 win over Houston

Koko Wooley paced the A&M offense with a Grand Slam and a total of 6 RBI.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The softball was flying out in Houston with the #23 Texas A&M softball team blasting three home runs en route to a 9-3 win over the Cougars on Wednesday night.

Trinity Cannon cranked a solo shot to center field to put the Aggies on the board in the opening frame. A three spot in the second inning courtesy of Allie Enright’s double to score Morgan Smith, followed by a 2-RBI single from Koko Wooley to score Rylen Wiggins and Enright put the Aggies up 4-0.

Wooley wasn't done doing damage thanks to opening the game up with her first career grand slam and third home run of the season to make it 8-2 in the fourth. Enright joined the home run party with a solo dinger to center field in the fifth to make it 9-2, before the Cougars added a run in the final frame.

Shaylee Ackerman started the game pitching a near flawless 2.0 innings allowing only a walk. Emiley Kennedy (11-4) earned the win after pitching the following five innings striking out two, allowing three runs on five hits.