Wilson Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aaliyah Wilson scored a career-high 27 points, going 10-of-19 from the field to help propel the Aggies over her former team, the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks. She drilled three 3-pointers and was perfect from the free-throw line (4-4). The guard also snagged eight rebounds in A&M's second-consecutive victory over a top-15 team. Against No. 10 Kentucky, Wilson scored 18 points and held spearhead a defense that held Rhyne Howard to only three points and two shot attempts in the fourth quarter. She played 40 minutes in both of A&M's victories this week. She led A&M to its first instance of beating back-to-back ranked teams since the 2015-16 season. The Maroon & White has tied its best start in program history with 12-straight wins, and Wilson has been the driving force behind the streak.