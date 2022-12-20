x
Aggies

Aggie baseball ranked #4 in 2023 preseason by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

In the preseason poll from the website, the Aggies were only ranked behind Stanford, Florida, and LSU.
Credit: SEC Network

TUCSON, Ariz. — Baseballnews.com recently released their 2023 pre-season poll for the top 50 NCAA Division I baseball programs.

In the prior year, the Aggies clinched the SEC West and advanced to the College World Series for only the seventh time in program history. Additionally, 13 notable figures will return for the 2023 season who played key roles in taking the Aggies to postseason play.

Yesterday, first baseman Jack Moss was named second team all-American by the publication.

The top 25 teams are as follows:

  1. LSU
  2. Florida
  3. Stanford
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Tennessee
  6. Louisville
  7. Arkansas
  8. Miami (FL)
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Wake Forest
  11. North Carolina
  12. Oklahoma St.
  13. UCLA
  14. U.C. Santa Barbara
  15. TCU
  16. Virginia
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Southern Mississippi
  19. Oregon
  20. East Carolina
  21. Maryland
  22. Mississippi State
  23. Georgia Tech
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Texas

The Aggies are set to begin the 2023 season on Feb. 17 against Seattle University in a three-game series at Blue Bell Park.

The full rankings can be viewed here.

