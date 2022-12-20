Aggie baseball ranked #4 in 2023 preseason by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

In the preseason poll from the website, the Aggies were only ranked behind Stanford, Florida, and LSU.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Baseballnews.com recently released their 2023 pre-season poll for the top 50 NCAA Division I baseball programs.

In the prior year, the Aggies clinched the SEC West and advanced to the College World Series for only the seventh time in program history. Additionally, 13 notable figures will return for the 2023 season who played key roles in taking the Aggies to postseason play.

Yesterday, first baseman Jack Moss was named second team all-American by the publication.

The top 25 teams are as follows:

LSU Florida Stanford Texas A&M Tennessee Louisville Arkansas Miami (FL) Vanderbilt Wake Forest North Carolina Oklahoma St. UCLA U.C. Santa Barbara TCU Virginia Texas Tech Southern Mississippi Oregon East Carolina Maryland Mississippi State Georgia Tech Ole Miss Texas

The Aggies are set to begin the 2023 season on Feb. 17 against Seattle University in a three-game series at Blue Bell Park.