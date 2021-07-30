Aggie star golfer and Madisonville product Sam Bennett named to All-Nicklaus team

A first-team PING All-American, Bennett dazzled throughout the campaign, and won three tournament titles

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett was one of 24 honorees named to the 2021 All-Nicklaus Team presented by True Spec Golf, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced. Players selected represent Divisions I, II, II, NAIA and NJCAA, and are being recognized for their outstanding play during the 2020-21 season.

A first-team PING All-American, Bennett dazzled throughout the campaign, and won three tournament titles as a junior with first-place finishes at the Cabo Collegiate, the Old Waverly Intercollegiate and the Aggie Invitational. Bennett's win at the Cabo Collegiate came with a PGA Tour exemption to the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Bennett's three victories were the third-most in a season by an Aggie in school history.

Additionally, the Madisonville, Texas, native exceled at the Arnold Palmer Cup for Team USA, and received the exemption to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which goes to the player who best represents the "Arnold Palmer Legacy," as determined by a vote among his fellow participants.