Four Texas A&M football players announce transfer portal entrance

Brian George, Blake Smith, Tunmise Adeleye, and Avery Hughes all announced Thursday, Dec. 1 that they would be entering the transfer portal.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With transfer portal season underway, more Aggies have announced that they are entering the portal. On Thursday, Dec. 1, four A&M football players announced that they were entering the portal.

Their announcements come after WR Chase Lane announced he would also be entering the portal. The total number of Aggies who have announced that they would be going into the transfer portal total nine over the past week.

WATCH: 4 more Aggies entered the transfer portal. In terms of actually competing for a starting job next year, Adeleye leaving hurts the most. As @Travis_L_Brown says, let's also pay attention to see who A&M brings in since Jimbo hasn't been that active in the past. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/q3YN1ttD6f — Justin Woodard (@KAGS_Justin) December 2, 2022