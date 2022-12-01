Four Texas A&M football players announce transfer portal entrance

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With transfer portal season underway, more Aggies have announced that they are entering the portal. On Thursday, Dec. 1, four A&M football players announced that they were entering the portal.
The players are CB Brian George, TE Blake Smith, DL Tunmise Adeleye, and DB Avery Hughes.
Their announcements come after WR Chase Lane announced he would also be entering the portal. The total number of Aggies who have announced that they would be going into the transfer portal total nine over the past week.
There is some good news in this announcement, however. DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and DL Walter Nolen both confirmed on their personal social media accounts Thursday that they would be staying in Aggieland for the 2023 season.