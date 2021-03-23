Aggie women survive scare from Troy and open NCAA Tournament with close win

Jordan Nixon paved the way for A&M’s victory, booking a career-high 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting with a 50% mark behind the 3-point line.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the win, A&M climbs to 24-2 overall and will advance to the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

· Troy falls to 22-6 following its first-round exit.

· The Maroon & White came away with the victory in the first-ever meeting between Texas A&M and Troy in women’s basketball.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M now maintains a 28-15 NCAA Tournament record and is 14-3 in opening round games.

· A&M and Troy traded baskets early on in the first period, but a 7-0 run headlined by a Jordan Nixon 3-point basket at the 2:57 mark of the opening period.

· The second half concluded with a successful trip to the free-throw line by Alexis Morris, as the Maroon & White took a 49-35 lead into the break.

· The Aggies 49-point first half marks the highest scoring half for Texas A&M since scoring 64 against Northwestern State earlier this season.

· Ciera Johnson dropped seven points in the third quarter and helped the Maroon & White reach its biggest lead of 16 points.

· A&M won the turnover battle 18-11 and capitalized more efficiently on those opportunities, outscoring Troy by a 23-12 margin in points off turnovers.

· Texas A&M shot at a 40% clip behind the 3-point arc, converting 4-of-10 attempts.

· On the opposite end of the court, the Aggies perimeter defense held Troy to a 17% mark from deep.

· The Aggies have held a lead of 10 points or more in 23 of the 26 games played this year.

· Texas A&M opened its first-round matchup with a starting lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson.

· This is the Aggies 26th consecutive game operating with this starting lineup.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Jordan Nixon paved the way for A&M’s victory, booking a career-high 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting with a 50% mark behind the 3-point line.

· In her 32 minutes of play, Nixon drew four charges and finished with a game-high plus-18 plus/minus.

· Nixon logged double digit points for the 12th time this season and 13th time in her career. The New York native is on a seven-game double-digit scoring streak.

· Ciera Johnson dominated down low, logging her fourth double-double of the season and 22nd of her career.

· The Duncanville, Texas, native finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds in 29 minutes on the floor.

· Johnson has scored in double digits 18 times this season and 66 times in her career.

· The Aggies powerful post presence has hauled in 10-or-more rebounds in seven games this season and 24 times in her career.

· Aaliyah Wilson finished with an all-around career night, logging 12 points and tying her career high in assists (six) and steals (six).

· Wilson has scored in double figures in 20 games this year and 39 in her career.

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native last achieved her career highs in both assists and steals against Ole Miss on February 21 of this year.

· N’dea Jones booked her trademark double-double against the Trojans, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while taking a critical charge in the fourth quarter. This was Jones’ 16th double-double this season and 42nd of her career.

· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native has scored in double digits 18 times this year and 47 times in her career.

· Gary Blair sees his overall career record as a head coach improve to 837-332 with a 429-169 mark since joining the Texas A&M program.

· In the NCAA Tournament, Blair improves to 40-24 all-time with a 20-2 mark in the first round.

UP NEXT