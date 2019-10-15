COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football will take on Mississippi State at 11 a.m. on SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.



The showdown is set for Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 26. The Bulldogs hold a 7-5 advantage in the all-time series between the two schools including wins in the last three meetings.



Texas A&M is set take on Ole Miss this Saturday in Oxford while Mississippi State hosts No. 2 LSU in Starkville.



SEC Week 9 TV SelectionsGameTime (CT)NetworkMississippi State at Texas A&M11 a.m.SEC NetworkAuburn at LSU2:30 p.m.CBSSouth Carolina at Tennessee3 p.m.SEC NetworkArkansas at Alabama6 p.m.ESPNMissouri at Kentucky6:30 p.m.SEC Network