(7) Aggie women's hoops takes down LSU

After trailing throughout the first half, Texas A&M utilized a 14-2 run starting at the 1:47 mark of the third quarter to take a 47-37 lead.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following the win, Texas A&M advances to 17-1 with an 8-1 record in Southeastern Conference games, the best start since the 2010-11 National Championship Team.

· LSU drops to 8-8 with a 6-4 record against SEC opponents.

· The Aggies collected their 15th victory over LSU in the all-time series.

TEAM NOTES

· A&M improves to 10-0 in the familiar surroundings of Reed Arena, earning double-digit wins at home for the 17th-consecutive season.

· The Maroon & White have enjoyed a lead of 10-or-more for the 16th time this season.

· Texas A&M trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half. The last time the Aggies overcame a deficit of 10-or-more points was on Jan. 25, 2020 at Alabama.

· A&M’s defense held LSU to a season-worst 41 points on a 32% shooting clip from the field with a 29.4% mark from three.

· The Aggies have held their opponents to under 50 points in back-to-back games. The last time A&M accomplished this feat was last season when the Maroon & White held Houston and Georgia Tech to 43 and 48 points, respectively.

· Although the turnover battle was deadlocked at 19-19, A&M capitalized more efficiently, winning 23-11 in points off turnovers.

· Bench scoring also favored Texas A&M by a 16-3 margin, winning the scoring battle off the pine for the ninth time this year.

· A&M excelled in transition scoring opportunities, dominating the differential in fast break points 11-0.

· This was the fourth time this year the Maroon & White has held their opponent to zero fast break points.

· The Aggies opened the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 18th time in as many games.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Kayla Wells finished as the game-high scorer with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, marking her eighth double-digit scoring performance this season and 58th such performance of her career.

· Wells scored in double figures for her third-straight game.

· Aaliyah Wilson finished the night with a stat line of 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. The senior scored in double figures for the 13th time this season and 32nd time in her career.

· The Muskogee, Oklahoma, native hauled in five-or-more rebounds for the 10th time this year and 28th time in her career.

· She also tied her season high in assists with four, last set in the win over then-No. 10 Kentucky on Jan. 7 of this year.

· Wilson completed the game with a game-high plus-22 plus/minus.

· Jordan Nixon led the Texas A&M offense with five assists, marking her fifth performance of five-or-more assists this season and sixth of her career.

· Nixon added seven points, three rebounds and finished the game with a plus-20 plus/minus.

· N’dea Jones was the game-high rebounder on Thursday night, finishing with nine boards.

· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native now stands at 960 career rebounds, only 42 shy of the Texas A&M record of 1,002 set by Anriel Howard.

· Gary Blair rises to 830-331 in his career as a head coach with a 422-168 record since joining the Texas A&M program in 2003-04.

UP NEXT