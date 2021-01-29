(8) Aggie women's hoops picks up road win at Auburn

Texas A&M climbs to 15-1 overall with a 6-1 mark in SEC play. A&M is now 7-1 on the road.

· Texas A&M climbs to 15-1 overall with a 6-1 mark in SEC play. A&M is now 7-1 on the road.

· Auburn falls to 5-10 with an 0-7 record against SEC opponents.

· The Aggies are a perfect 15-0 against the Tigers all-time and 6-0 in Auburn.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M has started the SEC schedule 6-1 for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.

· After the first quarter, A&M went 28-of-42 (66.7%) from the field, including 10-of-12 (83.3%) in the fourth quarter.

· The Aggies gave up eight points in the first quarter, tied for the second lowest they have allowed in a period in SEC play. The lowest came in the first quarter against Mississippi State (three), and they matched the fourth quarter at LSU.

· Auburn scored only 27 points in the first half, the second lowest A&M has given up in an SEC game this season.

· A&M shot over 50% from the field for the sixth time this year, it is 6-0 in those ball games.

· The Maroon & White are second in the country with 15 wins, only trailing No. 1 Louisville (16).

· The Aggies won the rebounding battle 41-28 against the Tigers.

· Texas A&M is 14-0 when outrebounding its opponent.

· The Aggies won the battle in the paint for the 13th time this year, A&M has not lost when winning the inside (13-0).

· Four Aggies scored in double-digits for the ninth time this season.

· The Maroon & White have enjoyed a double-digit lead in 13 games this year.

· The Aggies’ bench outscored the Tigers’ 25-6, they are 8-0 when their bench outperforms their opponents’.

· Texas A&M started the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 16th consecutive game.

· The Maroon & White are now 15-1 for the second time in program history (2010-11).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· N’dea Jones led the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds, recording her 11th double-double of the year, which is tied for the most in the country.

· Jones has recorded 37 double-doubles in her career, building on her A&M record in the category.

· Jones went 11-of-14 (78.6%) from the field and registered a season-high five steals.

· Ciera Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds.

· The Duncanville, Texas, native scored in double figures for the 13th time this year and 61st time of her career.

· Destiny Pitts led the bench effort with 14 points, going 4-of-8 from the 3-point line.

· Kayla Wells poured in 12 points, going 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.

· Alexis Morris logged 12 minutes and scored seven points with two assists.

· Gary Blair climbs to 823-331 in his career as a head coach, with a 420-168 record since joining the Aggies in 2003-04.

