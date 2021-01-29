(8) Aggie women's hoops picks up road win at Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
· Texas A&M climbs to 15-1 overall with a 6-1 mark in SEC play. A&M is now 7-1 on the road.
· Auburn falls to 5-10 with an 0-7 record against SEC opponents.
· The Aggies are a perfect 15-0 against the Tigers all-time and 6-0 in Auburn.
TEAM NOTES
· Texas A&M has started the SEC schedule 6-1 for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.
· After the first quarter, A&M went 28-of-42 (66.7%) from the field, including 10-of-12 (83.3%) in the fourth quarter.
· The Aggies gave up eight points in the first quarter, tied for the second lowest they have allowed in a period in SEC play. The lowest came in the first quarter against Mississippi State (three), and they matched the fourth quarter at LSU.
· Auburn scored only 27 points in the first half, the second lowest A&M has given up in an SEC game this season.
· A&M shot over 50% from the field for the sixth time this year, it is 6-0 in those ball games.
· The Maroon & White are second in the country with 15 wins, only trailing No. 1 Louisville (16).
· The Aggies won the rebounding battle 41-28 against the Tigers.
· Texas A&M is 14-0 when outrebounding its opponent.
· The Aggies won the battle in the paint for the 13th time this year, A&M has not lost when winning the inside (13-0).
· Four Aggies scored in double-digits for the ninth time this season.
· The Maroon & White have enjoyed a double-digit lead in 13 games this year.
· The Aggies’ bench outscored the Tigers’ 25-6, they are 8-0 when their bench outperforms their opponents’.
· Texas A&M started the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 16th consecutive game.
· The Maroon & White are now 15-1 for the second time in program history (2010-11).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
· N’dea Jones led the team with 23 points and 12 rebounds, recording her 11th double-double of the year, which is tied for the most in the country.
· Jones has recorded 37 double-doubles in her career, building on her A&M record in the category.
· Jones went 11-of-14 (78.6%) from the field and registered a season-high five steals.
· Ciera Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds.
· The Duncanville, Texas, native scored in double figures for the 13th time this year and 61st time of her career.
· Destiny Pitts led the bench effort with 14 points, going 4-of-8 from the 3-point line.
· Kayla Wells poured in 12 points, going 6-of-7 from the charity stripe.
· Alexis Morris logged 12 minutes and scored seven points with two assists.
· Gary Blair climbs to 823-331 in his career as a head coach, with a 420-168 record since joining the Aggies in 2003-04.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M women’s basketball returns home to play No. 22 Georgia at Reed Arena at 4 p.m. The Aggies will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2011 National Championship.