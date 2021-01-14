Aggie men's basketball uses big second half to take down Mississippi State

With the win, Texas A&M moves to 7-4 (2-3 SEC) on the year.

STARKVILLE, Miss — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M defeated Mississippi State, 56-55, Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

· The Aggies now lead the series, 8-7.

· With the win, Texas A&M moves to 7-4 (2-3 SEC) on the year.

TEAM NOTES

· Texas A&M won the turnover battle for the first time in SEC play, 15-11.

· The Maroon & White made 14 fields goals in the second half, tied for the most in any half in conference action.

· After falling behind 40-27 with 17:28 remaining in the second half, the Aggies mustered a 13-0 run over the next to 5:34 to tie the game at 40-40.

· Texas A&M completed the comeback with a 10-2 run at 4:43 that spanned the next 2:51 to take a four-point lead, one they would not relinquish.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, Hassan Diarra, Andre Gordon, Hayden Hefner and Emanuel Miller (1-1) for the second time this season.



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Senior Jay Jay Chandler lead the team in scoring for the second time this season with 12 points.

· Sophomore Jonathan Aku recorded a season-high five points, the most he has scored in his career in an SEC game, and tallied a season-high two blocks.

· Hassan Diarra dished out a season-high five assists and recorded his first-career block.

· Luke McGhee recorded his first-career field goal and added career highs in rebounds (2) and minutes played (7).

· Andre Gordon scored in double figures (11) for the fifth time this season.

· Emanuel Miller finished with 10 points, marking the ninth game he has scored 10-or-more and led the team in rebounds with eight for the ninth time this season.

· Buzz Williams is 23-18 in his career at Texas A&M and 276-173 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT