Aggie men's basketball uses big second half to take down Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
· Texas A&M defeated Mississippi State, 56-55, Wednesday night at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.
· The Aggies now lead the series, 8-7.
· With the win, Texas A&M moves to 7-4 (2-3 SEC) on the year.
TEAM NOTES
· Texas A&M won the turnover battle for the first time in SEC play, 15-11.
· The Maroon & White made 14 fields goals in the second half, tied for the most in any half in conference action.
· After falling behind 40-27 with 17:28 remaining in the second half, the Aggies mustered a 13-0 run over the next to 5:34 to tie the game at 40-40.
· Texas A&M completed the comeback with a 10-2 run at 4:43 that spanned the next 2:51 to take a four-point lead, one they would not relinquish.
· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, Hassan Diarra, Andre Gordon, Hayden Hefner and Emanuel Miller (1-1) for the second time this season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
· Senior Jay Jay Chandler lead the team in scoring for the second time this season with 12 points.
· Sophomore Jonathan Aku recorded a season-high five points, the most he has scored in his career in an SEC game, and tallied a season-high two blocks.
· Hassan Diarra dished out a season-high five assists and recorded his first-career block.
· Luke McGhee recorded his first-career field goal and added career highs in rebounds (2) and minutes played (7).
· Andre Gordon scored in double figures (11) for the fifth time this season.
· Emanuel Miller finished with 10 points, marking the ninth game he has scored 10-or-more and led the team in rebounds with eight for the ninth time this season.
· Buzz Williams is 23-18 in his career at Texas A&M and 276-173 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M returns to Reed Arena on Saturday for a noon matchup against Missouri. The game can be seen on SEC Network.