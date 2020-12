Texas A&M football adds 19 players during Early Signing Period

Nine players players are on the offensive and defensive line.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 2021 TEXAS A&M FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Signees (19) Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl.-Exp. Hometown (High School / Previous School)

Tunmise Adeleye DL 6-4 250 Fr.-HS Katy, Texas (Katy Tompkins HS)

Shadrach Banks WR 6-0.5 215 Fr.-HS Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)

Yulkeith Brown ATH 5-9 180 Fr.-HS Miami, Florida (Miami Central HS)

Marcus Burris DL 6-4 275 Fr.-HS Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove HS)

Tyreek Chapell DB 5-11 180 Fr.-HS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Northeast HS)

Amari Daniels RB 5-9 195 Fr.-HS Miami, Florida (Miami Central HS)

Kendal Daniels DB 6-4 190 Fr.-HS Okmulgee, Oklahoma (Beggs HS)

Reuben ‘Deuce’ Fatheree II OL 6-8 305 Fr.-HS Richmond, Texas (Foster HS)

Fernando Garza TE 6-5 244 Fr.-HS Katy, Texas (Katy HS)

Deuce Harmon DB 5-10 190 Fr.-HS Corinth, Texas (Denton Guyer HS)

Jahzion Harris DL 6-4 215 Fr.-HS Staten Island, New York (Erasmus Hall, HS)

Dreyden Norwood DB 6-1 175 Fr.-HS Fort Smith, Arkansas (Northside HS)

Kenneth ‘Trey’ Phillips III LB 6-0 219 Fr.-HS Richmond, Texas (Fort Bend Bush HS)

Albert Regis DL 6-1 300 Fr.-HS La Porte, Texas (La Porte HS)

Eli Stowers QB 6-4 215 Fr.-HS Corinth, Texas (Denton Guyer HS)

Remington Strickland OL 6-4 300 Fr.-HS Sugar Land, Texas (Fort Bend Christian HS)

Shemar Turner DL 6-3 280 Fr.-HS DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto HS)

Matthew Wykoff OL 6-5.5 304 Fr.-HS Magnolia, Texas (Magnolia HS)

Trey Zuhn OL 6-6 300 Fr.-HS Fort Collins, Colorado (Fossil Ridge HS)

Position Breakdown

OL: 4

DL: 5

RB: 1

WR: 1

QB: 1

LB: 1

TE: 1

DB: 4

ATH: 1

Offense/Defense/Special Teams:

Offense: 8

Defense: 10

Athlete: 1

Tunmise Adeleye

DL • 6-4 • 250 • Fr.-HS

Katy, Texas

(Katy Tompkins HS)

Coached by Todd McVey at Katy Tompkins High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 82 nationally, No. 7 strong side defensive end, No. 13 in Texas.

Rivals -- 5 star, No. 24 nationally, No. 3 strong side defensive end, No. 5 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 40 nationally, No. 6 defensive end, No. 5 Midlands region, No. 5 in Texas.

Shadrach Banks

WR • 6-0.5 • 215 • Fr.-HS

Houston, Texas

(North Shore HS)

Coached by Jon Kay at North Shore High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 181 nationally, No. 25 wide receiver, No. 29 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 194 nationally, No. 31 wide receiver, No. 29 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 98 nationally, No. 15 wide receiver, No. 20 Midlands region, No. 18 in Texas.

Yulkeith Brown

ATH • 5-9 • 180 • Fr.-HS

Miami, Florida

(Miami Central HS)

Coached by Roland Smith at Miami Central High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 25 athlete, No. 45 in Florida.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 174 nationally, No. 29 wide receiver, No. 29 in Florida.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 45 athlete, No. 248 Southeast region, No. 87 in Florida.

Marcus Burris

DL • 6-4 • 275 • Fr.-HS

Texarkana, Texas

(Pleasant Grove HS)

Coached by Josh Gibson at Pleasant Grove High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 134 nationally, No. 10 strong side defensive end, No. 22 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 164 nationally, No. 12 defensive tackle, No. 23 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 187 nationally, No. 19 defensive end, No. 38 Midlands region, No. 31 in Texas.

Tyreek Chapell

DB • 5-11 • 180 • Fr.-HS

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Northeast HS)

Coached by Chris Riley at Northeast High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 34 cornerback, No. 20 in Pennsylvania.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 63 cornerback, No. 14 in Pennsylvania.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 37 cornerback, No. 68 Northeast region, No. 13 in Pennsylvania.

Amari Daniels

RB • 5-9 • 195 • Fr.-HS

Miami, Florida

(Miami Central HS)

Coached by Roland Smith at Miami Central High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 7 all-purpose back, No. 78 in Florida.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 150 nationally, No. 5 all-purpose back, No. 22 in Florida.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 15 running back, No. 129 Southeast region, No. 48 in Florida.

Kendal Daniels

DB • 6-4 • 190 • Fr.-HS

Okmulgee, Oklahoma

(Beggs HS)

Coached by David Tennison at Beggs High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 58 nationally, No. 4 safety, No. 1 in Oklahoma.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 133 nationally, No. 9 safety, No. 1 in Oklahoma.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 171 nationally, No. 7 safety, No. 35 Midlands region, No. 2 in Oklahoma.

Reuben ‘Deuce’ Fatheree II

OL • 6-8 • 305 • Fr.-HS

Richmond, Texas

(Foster HS)

Coached by Shaun McDowell at Foster High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 112 nationally, No. 18 offensive tackle, No. 18 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 55 nationally, No. 10 offensive tackle, No. 12 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 155 nationally, No. 19 offensive tackle, No. 30 Midlands region, No. 26 in Texas.

Fernando Garza

TE • 6-5 • 244 • Fr.-HS

Katy, Texas

(Katy HS)

Coached by Gary Joseph at Katy High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 41 tight end, No. 119 in Texas.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 25 tight end, No. 72 in Texas.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 37 tight end, No. 236 Midlands region, No. 178 in Texas.

Deuce Harmon

DB • 5-10 • 190 • Fr.-HS

Corinth, Texas

(Denton Guyer HS)

Coached by Rodney Webb at Denton Guyer High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 210 nationally, No. 16 cornerback, No. 33 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 152 nationally, No. 13 cornerback, No. 21 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 23 cornerback, No. 71 Southeast region, No. 57 in Texas.

Jahzion Harris

DL • 6-4 • 215 • Fr.-HS

Staten Island, New York

(Erasmus Hall HS)

Coached by Danny Landberg at Erasmus Hall High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 25 weak side defensive end, No. 1 in New York.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 121 nationally, No. 6 weak side defensive end, No. 1 in New York.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 260 nationally, No. 28 defensive end, No. 35 East region, No. 2 in New York.

Dreyden Norwood

DB • 6-1 • 175 • Fr.-HS

Fort Smith, Arkansas

(Northside HS)

Coached by Mike Falleur at Northside High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 24 cornerback, No. 2 in Arkansas.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 68 cornerback, No. 3 in Arkansas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 141 nationally, No. 11 athlete, No. 61 Southeast region, No. 1 in Arkansas.

Kenneth ‘Trey’ Phillips III

LB • 6-0 • 219 • Fr.-HS

Richmond, Texas

(Fort Bend Bush HS)

Coached by Allen Aldridge at Fort Bend Bush High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 58 outside linebacker, No. 116 in Texas.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 47 outside linebacker, No. 118 Midlands region, No. 89 in Texas.

Albert Regis

DL • 6-1 • 300 • Fr.-HS

La Porte, Texas

(La Porte HS)

Coached by Anthony Renfro at La Porte High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 18 defensive tackle, No. 41 in Texas.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 92 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 28 defensive tackle, No. 77 Midlands region, No. 63 in Texas.

Eli Stowers

QB • 6-4 • 215 • Fr.-HS

Corinth, Texas

(Denton Guyer HS)

Coached by Rodney Webb at Denton Guyer High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 103 nationally, No. 5 dual-threat quarterback, No. 14 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 10 dual-threat quarterback, No. 37 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 235 nationally, No. 5 dual-threat quarterback, No. 50 Midlands region, No. 42 in

Texas.

Remington Strickland

OL • 6-4 • 300 • Fr.-HS

Sugar Land, Texas

(Fort Bend Christian HS)

Coached by Jordan Black at Fort Ben Christian High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 6 center, No. 68 in Texas.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 36 offensive tackle, No. 48 in Texas.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 9 center, No. 127 Midlands region, No. 96 in Texas.

Shemar Turner

DL • 6-3 • 280 • Fr.-HS

DeSoto, Texas

(DeSoto HS)

Coached by Claude Mathis at DeSoto High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 57 nationally, No. 5 strongside defensive end, No. 9 in Texas.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 27 nationally, No. 4 strongside defensive end, No. 6 in Texas.

ESPN -- 4 star, No. 37 nationally, No. 5 defensive end, No. 4 Midlands region, No. 4 in Texas.

Matthew Wykoff

OL • 6-5.5 • 304 • Fr.-HS

Magnolia, Texas

(Magnolia HS)

Coached by Craig Martin at Magnolia High School.

247 Sports -- 3 star, No. 40 offensive tackle, No. 52 in Texas.

Rivals -- 3 star, No. 34 offensive tackle, No. 46 in Texas.

ESPN -- 3 star, No. 40 offensive tackle, No. 99 Midlands region, No. 78 in Texas.

Trey Zuhn

OL • 6-6 • 300 • Fr.-HS

Fort Collins, Colorado

(Fossil Ridge HS)

Coached by Jeff Fulton at Fossil Ridge High School.

247 Sports -- 4 star, No. 241 nationally, No. 26 offensive tackle, No. 1 in Colorado.

Rivals -- 4 star, No. 222 nationally, No. 22 offensive tackle, No. 2 in Colorado.