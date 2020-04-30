A&M Equestrian earns postseason awards

Five members of the Texas A&M Equestrian team earned Southeastern Conference postseason awards as voted on by the head coaches, the league office announced Thursday.

Grace Boston was named to the All-SEC Fences Team, Katie Conklin and Ashley Davidson were voted to the All-SEC Horsemanship Team, Darby Gardner earned a spot on the All-SEC Reining Team and Ann Elizabeth Tebow was named to the SEC Community Service Team.

Boston helped the Aggies finish No. 2 in the final NCEA Fences Rankings as she tallied a team-high nine wins. She earned a Most Outstanding Player (MOP) honor in September as she registered a season-high 91 in the Aggies’ first-ever win at Georgia. Boston closed out the season with five consecutive wins, three of which came on the road.

Conklin, who was named an NCEA Second Team All-American, tied for the team lead in Horsemanship wins with eight. The senior tallied two MOPs and finished the campaign on a three-meet winning streak. Conklin registered a 4-2 record against SEC opponents and helped lead the Horsemanship squad to a No. 3 ranking nationally with an 8-2-2 record.

An NCEA Honorable Mention All-American, Davidson posted an 8-3-1 ledger with two MOPs. The three-time All-American opened the spring slate with back-to-back MOP performances against Georgia on Feb. 1 and at South Carolina on Feb. 8. Davidson recorded four wins against conference foes as she helped lead the group to an 8-2-2 ledger and No. 3 in the national rankings.

Gardner registered a team-best 7-4-1 record in Reining and was named MOP three times. She ended the season with four consecutive wins, and scored a season-high 74.5 and was named MOP in her final ride at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Against the Gamecocks on Nov. 1, she scored a 72.5 and was named MOP. She opened up the spring with a 73.5 against Georgia and was named MOP for her efforts.

As the president of the Texas A&M Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Tebow was in charge of coordinating and orchestrating community projects throughout the Brazos Valley including REVved Up to Reed, Aggies Move, Aggies Build and the largest student-athlete run food drive in the nation, Aggies Can, which funded over 50,000 meals this year. She also serves as the American Quarter Horse Association's Youth National President and Youth International Committee Chair where she oversees the planning and activities done by the association comprised of over 20,000 youth members. Tebow is a group coordinator and volunteer for Ronald McDonald House Charities. She is a part of the team that serves the College Station Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Hospital. As volunteers, the group takes a cart of snacks, drinks, toys, and toiletries around to all patient rooms that have an affiliation with minors, such as the NICU and pediatric units.