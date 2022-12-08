Evan Stewart, Shemar Stewart, Matthew Wykoff named to SEC all-freshman team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The full season of SEC play has concluded for the 2022 season following the Georgia Bulldogs' 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship, and the league has announced on Thursday, Dec. 8 their picks for the 2022 All-Freshman team.
Athletes from 10 schools were selected. Texas A&M had three players selected, two on offense and one on defense. They tied Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky with three entrants into the team. LSU had the highest number of athletes selected for the team at six, while Georgia trailed slightly behind at four representatives..
The full roster for the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team is as follows:
Offense
- QB Robby Ashford, Auburn
- RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
- RB Trevor Etienne, Florida
- WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M
- WR Barion Brown, Kentucky
- TE Mason Taylor, LSU
- OL Will Campbell, LSU
- OL Emery Jones, LSU
- OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
- OL Jager Burton, Kentucky
- C Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M
- AP Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
- DL Mykel Williams, Georgia
- DL Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
- DL Deone Walker, Kentucky
- DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
- LB Harold Perkins, LSU
- LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
- LB Shemar James, Florida
- LB Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas
- DB Malakai Starks, Georgia
- DB Terrior Arnold, Alabama
- DB Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas
- DB Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Special Teams
- PK Damian Ramos, LSU
- P Brett Thorson, Georgia
- RS Barion Brown, Kentucky
- KOS Nathan Dilbert, LSU
- LS Eli Stein, Arkansas
You can read the full announcement on the secsports website here.