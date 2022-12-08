Evan Stewart, Shemar Stewart, Matthew Wykoff named to SEC all-freshman team

More freshmen get recognized for their on-field performances in the 2022 season.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The full season of SEC play has concluded for the 2022 season following the Georgia Bulldogs' 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship, and the league has announced on Thursday, Dec. 8 their picks for the 2022 All-Freshman team.

Athletes from 10 schools were selected. Texas A&M had three players selected, two on offense and one on defense. They tied Alabama, Arkansas, and Kentucky with three entrants into the team. LSU had the highest number of athletes selected for the team at six, while Georgia trailed slightly behind at four representatives..

The full roster for the 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team is as follows:

Offense

QB Robby Ashford, Auburn

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

WR Barion Brown, Kentucky

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

OL Will Campbell, LSU

OL Emery Jones, LSU

OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL Jager Burton, Kentucky

C Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M

AP Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB Shemar James, Florida

LB Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas

DB Malakai Starks, Georgia

DB Terrior Arnold, Alabama

DB Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas

DB Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Special Teams

PK Damian Ramos, LSU

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS Nathan Dilbert, LSU

LS Eli Stein, Arkansas