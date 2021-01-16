A&M softball now knows 2021 SEC schedule

Texas A&M’s home conference slate includes series against South Carolina (March 26-29), Auburn (April 9-11), Ole Miss (April 16-18), and Kentucky (April 30-May 2).

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team learned its 2021 Southeastern Conference schedule, as announced by the league on Friday. Conference play begins for the Aggies in late March with a road series against LSU March 19-21.

Texas A&M’s home conference slate includes series against South Carolina (March 26-29), Auburn (April 9-11), Ole Miss (April 16-18), and Kentucky (April 30-May 2).

On the road, the Maroon & White faces Alabama (April 1-3), Mississippi State (April 23-25) and Florida (April 7-9).

Texas A&M’s complete non-conference schedule is still being finalized, but the Aggies open the 2021 campaign with the Aggie Classic Feb. 12-14, followed by a midweek game on Feb. 17. Texas A&M hosts the TAMU Invite Feb. 19-21 and concludes February with a three-game series Feb. 26-28.

To kick off March, the Maroon & White hosts the Reveille Classic March 6-7 and a home series March 12-14.

Additionally, the Aggies play six non-conference games throughout March and April. All non-conference opponents will be released at a later date.

The 2021 SEC Tournament will be hosted by the University of Alabama May 12-15 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

All dates and times are subject to change. TV selections will be released at a later date. Season ticket holders will receive ticket information by email in the next few days. Individual game ticket information will be posted closer opening day.

2021 SEC Schedule

March 19-21 at LSU

March 26-28 vs. South Carolina

April 1-3 at Alabama

April 9-11 vs. Auburn

April 16-18 vs. Ole Miss

April 23-25 at Mississippi State

April 30-May 2 vs. Kentucky