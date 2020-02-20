COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s basketball team will seek to stay on the winning track with a matchup against Georgia on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

The Aggies (20-5, 8-4 SEC) are coming off of a Top 25 victory, 73-71, at then-No. 25 Tennessee. All-American Chennedy Carter exploded for a season-high 37 points and sank 14 of 16 free throws against the Lady Vols. As a team, A&M drilled 28 shots from the charity stripe and earned its second ranked victory of the year.

The Maroon and White is currently deadlocked in a four-way tie for third in the Southeastern Conference standings. A&M, LSU, Arkansas and Kentucky are all jockeying for position to ensure its team secures a double bye at the SEC tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7 SEC) enter Thursday’s game on a two-game winning streak. Georgia beat Florida, 49-43, and edged Alabama in overtime, 76-75, after a pair of clutch free throws from Gabby Connally. The Lady Bulldogs are 9-7 on their home court this season.

About the Matchup

• Thursday’s game marks the 11th meeting between the Aggies and Lady Bulldogs, with A&M leading the series 7-3.

• Earlier this season Texas A&M defeated Georgia, 64-63, behind a 21 and 10 outing from N’Dea Jones.

• The Aggies are 3-2 in Athens, Ga., winning their last trip to the Peach State, 76-66, on the shoulders of Chennedy Carter’s 31 points.

• Head coach Gary Blair holds an all-time record of 8-16 against Georgia, and is 3-2 against the Lady Bulldog head coach, Joni Taylor.

• The first meeting between the Aggies and Lady Bulldogs of the Blair era came in the 2011 Sweet 16, where A&M defeated Georgia, 79-38, and later won the National Title.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 37 points in a victory at Tennessee on Sunday, winning Co-SEC Player of the Week for her efforts.

• Carter was recognized as an Ann Meyers Drysdale Top 10 Finalist and to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Top 30 list ... She leads the team averaging 22.5 points per game.

• Carter went 14-16 from the free-throw line against the Lady Vols, helping the Aggies to a season-high 28 made freebies.

• Carter returned to play after missing seven games due to injury, and led all scorers with 18 points in just 22 minutes against Vanderbilt last Thursday.

• Junior forward N’dea Jones was named a top 10 finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, and has a league-leading 11 double-doubles in SEC play.

• Jones is averaging 15.4 points and 12.8 boards during SEC play, and grabbed 16 rebounds at Tennessee.

• Jones’ 14 double-doubles on the season rank second in the SEC and are tied for 10th in the nation ... She has upped her career total to 24, which ties her for second on A&M’s all-time list with Khaalia Hillsman (2014-18).

• Jones ranks second in the SEC and eighth in the country, averaging 11.4 rebounds per game, while leading the league in defensive boards (7.8/g).

• With a victory on Sunday at Tennessee, head coach Gary Blair secured his 15th consecutive 20-win season and 29th overall.

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

• Thursday’s game will air on SEC Network+ with Matt Edwards and Christy Thomaskutty calling the action.

• The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1150 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Steve Miller (analyst).