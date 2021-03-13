A&M baseball gets stellar performance from Saenz, takes down Samford

A 14-strikeout performance by Dustin Saenz and eight runs in their final three innings highlighted the night for Texas A&M as the Aggies won 10-1.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 14-strikeout performance by Dustin Saenz and eight runs in their final three trips to the plate highlighted the night for Texas A&M as the Aggies won in impressive fashion over the Samford Bulldogs, 10-1, Friday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

On the mound, Saenz (3-1) took matters into his own hands early, recording the first six outs of the game via strikeout. The Corpus Christi, Texas, product retired 14 of the first 16 outs with a strikeout, and ended up retiring nine different Bulldog batters with a punchout. Saenz revamped his career highs in innings pitched (8.0), pitches thrown (113) and strikeouts (14), while scattering four hits and one intentional walk. Chris Farrell closed out the ninth, yielding one unearned run on one hit while fanning one and walking one.

The staff tallied 15 strikeouts on the day, marking the 13th double-digit strikeout performance in 16 games. The pitchers stymied the Bulldogs bats to the tune of 1-for-10 with two outs, 2-for-12 with runners on and 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Austin Bost and Logan Britt paced the Aggies’ arsenal. Bost had himself a day, going 3-for-5 with two runs, two home runs and three RBI. Britt went 2-for-5 with two runs and one double, while Will Frizzell launched a home run in the seventh.

Offensively, the Maroon & White put up 10 hits, tallying the fifth straight game with 10-plus hits.

Texas A&M improved to 12-4 on the season, extending their winning streak to eight games.

TOP PLAYERS

Austin Bost – 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Logan Britt – 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B

Dustin Saenz – 8.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B2 | Bryce Blaum drew a two-out walk and stole second base. Mikey Hoehner broke the ice, plating Blaum on a dribbled single through the right side of the infield. A&M 1, SAM 0.

B3 | With one out, Austin Bost sent a 3-1 offering over the leftfield wall for a solo blast. A&M 2, SAM 0.

B6 | Bost placed the first pitch he saw over the leftfield wall for a leadoff home run. Logan Britt followed with a double down the third base line and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Ty Coleman. Britt scored after Blaum reached on a throwing error by the shortstop. A&M 4, SAM 0.

B7 | With two outs, Will Frizzell sent a missile over the rightfield wall. A&M 5, SAM 0.

B8 | The Aggies loaded the bags with no outs on a Britt single to leftfield, Ty Coleman hit-by-pitch and a Zane Schmidt pinch-hit walk. Blaum plated one with a single through the left side of the infield. Hoehner drew a walk, bringing across one, before Ray Alejo scored two on a lined single to centerfield. Bost kept things going with two outs, scoring one on a lined single to leftfield. A&M 10, SAM 0.

T9 | Andrew Bennett reach first on a fielding error, and moved over to second on a Graham Dvorak walk. Joseph Salvo lined a single to centerfield to bring across the lone run. A&M 10, SAM 1.