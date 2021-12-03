A&M baseball puts seven-game winning streak on the line with Samford coming to town

The Aggies lead the nation with four Shutouts, tied with Oklahoma State and Stetson at the head of the class.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M rides a seven-game win streak into their last non-conference weekend series, a three-game set against the Samford Bulldogs on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. The series wraps up with games at 2 p.m. and noon on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.



The games are available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the calls. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The games air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Scott Clendenin on the calls.





The Aggies lead the nation with four Shutouts, tied with Oklahoma State and Stetson at the head of the class. Texas A&M is moving up the NCAA in various other pitching charts, climbing to No. 8 in Strikeouts Per Nine Innings (12.8), No. 9 in K-to-BB Ratio (4.13), No. 14 in ERA (2.42), No. 21 in WHIP (1.12), No. 26 in Walks Allowed Per Nine Innings (3.09) and No. 36 in Hits Allowed Per Nine Innings (6.99).

Chandler Jozwiak (30 - 3rd), Bryce Miller (27 - 13th), Jonathan Childress (23 - 48th) rank in the top 50 in the nation in Strikeouts. Jozwiak leads the nation with a 30.00 K-to-BB Ratio and ranks 17th with 17.61 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings. Miller ranks 34th in the nation with 15.5 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings.

Among active players with over 75.0 innings pitched Chris Weber ranks 14th in the nation with 11.29 Strikeouts Per Nine Innings while Jozwiak ranks 15th (11.27).



The Aggies have not yielded a first-inning run in 2021, outscoring opponents, 19-0. The Maroon & White are outscoring foes 46-6 in the first frame the last two seasons. In the first inning of their 15 games, Texas A&M pitchers have struck out 28 of the 51 batters they have faced and their holding opponents to a .089 batting average.

Texas A&M enters the weekend leading the nation in walks with 103. Bryce Blaum ranks 13th in the nation and fourth in the SEC with 13 walks. Will Frizzell and Zane Schmidt are tied for 33rd in the nation with 11 walks apiece.



This marks the first time the Aggies and Bulldogs meet on the baseball diamond. The Aggies have played current members of the Southern Conference on three occasions, owning a 3-0 edge. Texas A&M beat Western Carolina, 8-6, at the 1988 NCAA South Regional in Starkville, Mississippi. The Maroon & White won two games against UNC Greensboro in the 2006 Domino’s Pizza Aggie Baseball Classic at Olsen Field.



TEXAS A&M AGGIES (11-4) vs. SAMFORD BULLDOGS (7-6)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Sr., LHP, 2-1, 2.45) vs. #18 Samuel Strickland (So., LHP, 2-1, 2.81)

• SATURDAY: #32 Bryce Miller (Sr., RHP, 2-0, 2.30) vs. #45 Jesse McCord (So., RHP, 0-2, 7.53)