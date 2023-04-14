A&M run-rules Mizzou after another nine-run inning

Texas A&M clinched a series win over Missouri after the Aggies defeated the Tigers, 13-1, in seven innings.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — For the second night in a row, the Texas A&M used an explosive nine-run inning to defeat Missouri. Friday's 13-1 win in seven innings moved the Aggies record to .500 (7-7) in the SEC.

The team's nine-run 5th inning tied a season-best. The same could be said for the Aggies nine-run 3rd inning on Thursday.

The massive rally on Friday started with a double in the left-center gap from freshman catcher Hank Bard. After a pair of singles from Hunter Haas and Jack Moss, Brett Minnich drove each of them in with a three-run home run to straightaway centerfield. The long ball was Minnich's 5th homer in 11 games since he returned from a broken hand he suffered on Opening Night.

Two batters later, Jace LaViolette hit an opposite-field two-run blast. That extended the Aggies lead to 7-0. It was the freshman's 9th home run of the season, which leads the team.

Texas A&M eventually batted around in the 5th inning. Another RBI single from Hunter Haas and a two-RBI bases loaded single from Trevor Werner brought home the 7th, 8th, and 9th runs of the frame.

The Aggies experienced more Olsen magic later in the 6th inning. Coming in to pinch-hit, junior Travis Chestnut blasted a three-run homer on the first pitch he saw to put A&M ahead 13-1.

On the pitching side, Josh Stewart picked up his first career start for Texas A&M. The transfer from Texas made it one time through the order. In 2+ IP, he allowed no runs on one hit with two walks and one HBP.

Evan Ashenbeck, a junior from Brenham, finished out the game allowing one run in five innings. He was credited with the victory, improving his record to 5-0 this season.