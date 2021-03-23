A&M softball falls to LSU 4-1; drops SEC opening series

The Texas A&M softball team (20-5, 1-2 SEC) dropped the series finale against the LSU Tigers (18-8, 4-2 SEC), 4-1, Monday night at Tiger Park.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (20-5, 1-2 SEC) dropped the series finale against the LSU Tigers (18-8, 4-2 SEC), 4-1, Monday night at Tiger Park.

The Maroon & White were able to get on the board first in the top of the second inning with a RBI single by Ashlynn Walls.

Walls, Bre Warren, Kelbi Fortenberry and Trinity Cannon all recorded a hit.

The Aggies held a 1-0 lead until the Tigers plated four in the bottom of the fifth on a series of walks, passed balls and an error.

In the circle, Kelsey Broadus earned her fifth start of the season and her first SEC start of her career. The Albany, Oregon, native pitched 4.1 innings, allowing just two hits on two runs, one of which was unearned and striking out six. Makinzy Herzog threw the remainder of the game and did not allow a hit.

LSU’s Ali Kilponen tossed the complete 7.0 innings and tallied nine strikeouts to pick up her fifth win of the year.

KEY INNINGS

T2 | Kelbi Fortenberry singled and then moved to second on a passed ball. Ashlynn Walls singled to centerfield and Fortenberry scored. A&M 1, LSU 0