x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Aggies

QB Anthony Maddox Jr. commits to Texas A&M in 2024 class

The quarterback from Hattiesburg, MS chose the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Penn State, and Pitt.
Credit: Craig Bisacre - 12th Man Athletics
COLLEGE STATION, TX - JULY 27, 2020 - during football workouts at football practice field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Anthony Maddox Jr., son of former NFL defensive lineman Anthony Maddox, announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday afternoon.

The quarterback from Hattiesburg, MS chose the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Vanderbilt, and Pitt.

Maddox is the fourth commit to A&M's 2024 recruiting class.

Maddox's father played four seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle with the Texans and Jaguars from 2004 to 2007.

Additionally, according to On3, Maddox's younger brother, Andrew, has already received an offer from Texas A&M. Andrew is one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2025.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

12th Man recaps A&M's win over Vanderbilt - Aggie Sports Overtime

Before You Leave, Check This Out