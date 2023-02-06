QB Anthony Maddox Jr. commits to Texas A&M in 2024 class

The quarterback from Hattiesburg, MS chose the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Penn State, and Pitt.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Anthony Maddox Jr., son of former NFL defensive lineman Anthony Maddox, announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday afternoon.

The quarterback from Hattiesburg, MS chose the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Vanderbilt, and Pitt.

Maddox is the fourth commit to A&M's 2024 recruiting class.

Maddox's father played four seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle with the Texans and Jaguars from 2004 to 2007.