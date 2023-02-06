QB Anthony Maddox Jr. commits to Texas A&M in 2024 class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Anthony Maddox Jr., son of former NFL defensive lineman Anthony Maddox, announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday afternoon.
The quarterback from Hattiesburg, MS chose the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Penn State, Vanderbilt, and Pitt.
Maddox is the fourth commit to A&M's 2024 recruiting class.
Maddox's father played four seasons in the NFL as a defensive tackle with the Texans and Jaguars from 2004 to 2007.
Additionally, according to On3, Maddox's younger brother, Andrew, has already received an offer from Texas A&M. Andrew is one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2025.