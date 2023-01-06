Texas A&M hires Bobby Petrino as new offensive coordinator

The former Missouri State head coach has officially joined Texas A&M's coaching staff after joining UNLV on Dec. 15.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bobby Petrino has officially been announced as the next offensive coordinator for Texas A&M.

The announcement follows earlier reports that the now-former UNLV offensive coordinator would be rounding out the Aggie coaching core. He comes in to replace Darrell Dickey, who A&M parted ways with at the end of the 2022 regular season.

Petrino's addition will be a welcome one, as the Aggies struggled considerably on offense with head coach Jimbo Fisher in charge of playcalling. Offensively, A&M's best statistic was in rushing yards, where they finished bottom four in the SEC, ahead of South Carolina, Kentucky, and Mississippi State.

When it came to total yards, points per game, and passing yards, the Aggies finished third worst, second worst, and third worst respectively. Nationwide, their numbers weren't enough to breach the top 50 in any category among FCS schools.

In Petrino's last three seasons as the head coach at Missouri State, he has led the Bears to the FCS playoffs in two out of his three seasons with the program. He also had notable stints at Louisville from 2003 - 2006 and 2014 - 2018 and Arkansas from 2008 - 2011. While he was at Louisville, he also coached Lamar Jackson to a Heisman trophy in 2016.

Furthermore, Petrino has coached in the NFL, coaching the Atlanta Falcons as their head coach in 2007 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2001 as their offensive coordinator.