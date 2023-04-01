Report: Jimbo Fisher eyes Bobby Petrino as new Aggie football Offensive Coordinator

According to Chris Low of ESPN, the former Missouri State coach is set to become the newest addition to Jimbo Fisher's line of coaching talent at Texas A&M.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are finalizing a deal to bring UNLV offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino to College Station to become the new A&M offensive coordinator, according to a report from Chris Low of ESPN.

The news comes after the Aggies had a rocky 2022 football season, going into fall ranked sixth in the county, but finishing without making a bowl game with their 5-7 record. It was the first time since 2008 that Texas A&M hasn't attended a postseason bowl game.

However, one of the major criticisms that the Aggies faced going into the offseason was if Jimbo Fisher would relinquish calling plays for A&M on offense despite former offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey holding the official position on paper. Dickey and Texas A&M officially parted ways in late November.

Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties, sources tell ESPN. Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 4, 2023

The move has surprised many, as less than a month ago, Petrino was named the new offensive coordinator for UNLV after coaching Missouri State as their head coach for the previous three seasons.

According to the report, UNLV head coach Barry Odom has been informed by Petrino that he is departing for College Station, and an official announcement is expected to come from the Aggies soon. Fisher also reportedly talked with TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who was a top prospect given the Horned Frogs' success in the 2022 season and postseason bowl games.