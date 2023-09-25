Connor Weigman status "day-to-day" after injury during game vs Auburn

Head coach Jimbo Fisher described Weigman's injury as a "little sprain" in a Monday press conference ahead of the Aggies' matchup against Arkansas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who left the Aggies' week four game against Auburn with an ankle injury, is "day-to-day", according to coach Jimbo Fisher in a press conference.

“He’ll be day-to-day… a little sprain, a little swelling,” Fisher said.

Fisher also noted later in the press conference that the ankle injury was "not a high ankle sprain."

Although the sophomore quarterback did not come back into the game after being injured late in the first half, senior backup quarterback Max Johnson was able to step in and continue to keep the offense rolling through the rest of the game, allowing A&M to handily defeat Auburn 27-10, all without giving up any offensive touchdowns.

In 2022, Johnson started Texas A&M's match against Arkansas after the team was upset by Appalachian State the week prior. A&M ended up winning the game due to a missed fourth quarter field goal by Arkansas that would've put the Razorbacks up by one late in the game.

Johnson would leave the Aggies' next game against Mississippi State with a season-ending hand injury that thrust then-backup quarterback Haynes King back into the starting role. King himself would later get injured, putting then-freshmen Connor Weigman into the spotlight to start at the tail end of a season that many wish to forget, barring A&M's upset win over LSU at home.

The Razorbacks will look to snap their two-game losing streak after suffering losses in week four to BYU and Arkansas respectively. The upcoming game in Dallas will be the final time the Southwest Classic between Texas A&M and Arkansas will be played at Cowboy Stadium, as in 2024 both teams will play each other at their respective home stadiums.

