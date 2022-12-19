Three Aggie football players land transfer spots at Georgia Tech and Ole Miss

Haynes King and Andre White Jr. join WR Chase Lane in the list of former Aggies headed to Georgia Tech, while Caden Davis heads to Oxford to play for Ole Miss.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In the latest offseason news for Texas A&M, three Aggies have landed spots on new roster for the 2023-2024 season.

QB Haynes King, LB Andre White Jr., and K Caden Davis have all announced their commitments to Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. King and White will join the Yellow Jackets, while Davis will be kicking for the Rebels.

A week ago, former Aggie WR Chase Lane also announced that he would be donning the gold and white of Georgia Tech, making the recent announcements from King and White the second and third departures from Aggieland to Georgia Tech.