Haynes King, Denver Harris, PJ Williams announce transfer portal entrance

Three more Aggie football players have entered the portal.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Transfer portal news continues to flow in from the Texas A&M football program. The latest news to come out of the Aggie football camp is that QB Haynes King, OT PJ Williams, and CB Denver Harris are entering the transfer portal.

Haynes King is undoubtedly the biggest name to enter the portal, as he was named the starting QB coming out of fall camp this past year, being selected over LSU transfer Max Johnson. However, the decision is a fairly logical one, as King was eventually replaced by Johnson in the starting lineup until the senior was sidelined for the season with a hand injury.

Two games later on the road at South Carolina, King himself would leave the game with an injury, giving true freshman Conner Weigman his first start on the field in the maroon and white. While Weigman didn't lead the Aggies to a victory on the road, he certainly left a strong first impression as the candidate Texas A&M chose over Quinn Ewers, who went on to start for the Longhorns this past season.

While certainly a diamond in the rough, Weigman in his five starts in the 2022 season has undoubtedly secured his spot as the frontrunner for A&M going forward at the QB position.

Aggie fans, however, might be feeling some déjà vu with this announcement of King entering the portal, as former QB Zach Calzada stepped up to lead the Aggies through an injury-riddled 2021 season at quarterback. He eventually transferred to Auburn after the 2021 season.

Rounding out the transfer portal news are announcements from CB Denver Harris and OT PJ Williams, both freshmen who were suspended indefinitely following the Aggies' week seven matchup against South Carolina. While Williams didn't see any time on the field in the 2022 season, Harris did play in all but one of A&M's first six games.

The only game Harris didn't make an appearance in was Texas A&M's week three match against Miami. In that game, Harris, along with DB Deyon Bouie and WR Evan Stewart were suspended due to a curfew violation.