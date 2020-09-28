Evaluating Kellen Mond's Performance Versus Vanderbilt

Mond needs a big bounce back performance if the Aggies are going to beat Alabama in Week 2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Kellen Mond will be the first person to tell you his performance against Vanderbilt was lack luster at best. The good news is the Aggies still managed to pick up a 17-12 over the Commodores despite a minimal offensive output.

I went back and re-watched all 27 of Mond's pass attempts from Saturday night and here's what I found:

-Mond's final stat line looked like this: 17/28 for 189 yards for 1 TD

-Average Distance per attempt: 9.2 yards

-Average Distance per completion: 5.3 yards

-Throws of 10+ yards: 3/11, 45 yards (2 drops, 1 interceptable ball, 1 missed gimme TD)

-6 "bad" throws

-5 drops

-Best throw: perfectly placed slant route to Kam Brown on a third and short that picked up a first down. Mond placed it perfectly between the LB & DB and Brown caught it in stride for a 15 yard gain.

-Worst throw: underthrown ball to Ainias Smith on a wheel route that should have been a gimme touchdown. Mond had a perfect pocket but didn't lead Smith to the corner of the end zone where it he could have caught an easy TD. Mond overthrew Smith on the exact same route the previous play.

In his Monday press conference, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said Mond missed some throws he usually makes but thinks the mistakes are correctable.

As a QB, you can have 100 plays and play 97 perfect, but those two or three can affect the outcome of the game no matter how good you play," Fisher says. "You have to understand that and be perfect as a quarterback. That's how you have to play. He missed a wheel route twice, but those things are things he's hit, he's done. We need to work on and get better but they're very very fixable."