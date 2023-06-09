Kentucky WR transfer Jordan Anthony commits to Texas A&M

On Friday, former Kentucky WR and sprinter Jordan Anthony announced he would be transferring to Texas A&M. He originally revealed that he would be entering the transfer portal on May 30, and quickly received multiple offers from the Aggies, Mississippi State, Memphis, Houston, Texas Tech, and Tennessee.

The dual sport athlete from Tylertown, MS is now the second wide receiver and 10th to be added to Texas A&M's transfer class following former Grand Valley State WR Jahdae Walker's commitment on May 11. In fact, his accolades on the track are nothing to gloss over, as he was a two-time Mississippi Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year, and earned the "fastest high schooler in the world" title in April 2022 after a 10.14 100m and 20.34 200m at the U20 Championships.