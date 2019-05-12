COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We'll call it the Isaiah Spiller effect. With the true freshman running back bursting onto the scene, for the second time this season a Texas A&M running back has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.



Jacob Kibodi has decided it's likely best for him to part ways with the Aggies and continue his career elsewhere.



Joining fellow running back Deneric Prince in the Portal,Kibodi rushed for just over 120 yards and one touchdown this year.