Marcel Reed, Taurean York commit to Texas A&M

The quarterback and linebacker were previously committed to Ole Miss and Baylor respectively.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M has gained two new commits, both flipping their commitments from their previous schools. QB Marcel Reed and LB Taurean York both announced they would be committing to Texas A&M on Monday, Dec. 19.

Reed, the Tennessee native previously committed to Ole Miss, announced his decommitment from the Rebels in the evening on Monday. An hour later, the four-star quarterback revealed that he would be sporting the Aggie maroon and white in his first year of his college football career.

As for York, the linebacker from Temple had committed to Baylor in February, but opened up his recruitment options earlier this month. The three-star linebacker from Temple announced his commitment to A&M shortly after Marcel Reed's announcement.