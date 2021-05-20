Mu’s World U20 Indoor 800m Record Ratified

A month prior to Mu’s record-breaking run, Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson had bettered the world U20 indoor record with 1:59.03 in Vienna on January 30

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M track & field’s Athing Mu’s world under-20 indoor 800m record was officially ratified by World Athletics, the organization announced Thursday.

Mu clocked a world U20 indoor 800m record of 1:58.40 at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on February 27. Along with breaking the world U20 record, she also set the all-time collegiate record.

The 18-year-old phenom clocked her first 200m in 28.65 and 400m in 57.96. By the time she reached 600m in 1:27.60, she had a three-and-a-half second lead over the rest of the field. She produced a final lap of 30.81 as she crossed the finish line at 1:58.40.

A month prior to Mu’s record-breaking run, Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson had bettered the world U20 indoor record with 1:59.03 in Vienna on January 30. Before this season, the ratified world U20 record stood to Ethiopia’s Meskerem Legesse with her 2:01.03 on February 14, 2004.