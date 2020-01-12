N'dea Jones Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — South Carolina's Destanni Henderson did a little bit of everything throughout the opening three games of the season, including tie for team-high honors with 17.7 points per game. She was named MVP of the Women's Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic after leading the Gamecocks in scoring in each of their two victories. Against No. 21/20 Gonzaga, scored all of her career-high 23 points in the second half, including answering the bell whenever the Zags tied or took a lead in the fourth quarter. Her free throws at 3:25 left in the game put the Gamecocks up by 1 (67-66) and she went on to hit four of the team's six free throw attempts in the final minute to seal the victory. Against South Dakota, she got the offense going early with seven first-quarter points and she added nine in the third as the Gamecocks pulled away. She also tied for team-high honors with a career-high nine rebounds in the contest. In the season opener against College of Charleston, she poured in 11 points while handing out five assists and swiping four steals in just 19 minutes on the court.



Texas A&M's N'dea Jones had a career-high 25-point performance on a .667 shooting clip from the fieldversus Lamar. She also pulled in 11 rebounds on the afternoon, earning her first double-double. She also drew 13 fouls and sank nine free throws against Lamar. She went 8-10 from the field at No. 19 DePaul and hauled in 10 rebounds. She now has 28 double-doubles in her career after registering two in the opening week and is only six double-doubles away from becoming A&M's all-time leader in the category. She is leading the team in points per game, averaging 21.0. On the week, she boasted a .727 shooting percentage.