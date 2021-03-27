No. 20 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Dwarfs No. 12 LSU

Next up for theTexas A&M women’s tennis team is a weekend road trip to the state of Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis booked its most dominant performance of the season on Saturday, as the Aggies (12-4, 4-2 SEC) stormed past the No. 12 LSU Tigers (10-4, 5-4 SEC) in a 4-0 affair at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M’s rout of LSU began in doubles play, as Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding toppled Samantha Buyckx and Safiya Carrington in a 6-3 result. LSU responded on court three, with Paris Corley and Taylor Bridges beating A&M’s duo of Jessica Anzo and Katya Townsend, 6-4. With the battle for the doubles point even, the No. 62 Oracle ITA pairing of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith edged No. 77 Eden Richardson and Nina Geissler by a 6-4 margin to take a 1-0 team advantage into singles play.

The Aggies continued their run through the Tiger lineup on the singles courts, with Anzo recording a 7-5, 6-1 straight-set win on court six over Richardson. The No. 52 ranked Makarova played a strong match against No. 39 Bridges, torching LSU in a 6-2, 6-2 even-keeled straight set victory. With the 3-0 lead in the books, A&M once again placed the clinch-victory on McBryde’s shoulders, as the Wollongong, Australia, native logged a 7-6(1), 6-3 win over Richardson. On the remaining three singles courts, Goldsmith, Townsend and Faa-Hviding each held decisive leads in the third set of their respective matches but remained unfinished once the match was clinched.

McBryde has now clinched five team matches this season and is responsible for logging the decisive fourth point in all four of A&M’s SEC victories. She now stands at 10-3 overall with a 6-2 mark since the beginning of the dual match season. Makarova is riding a seven-match win streak and continues to pace the Maroon & White in singles victories with a 17-5 record including a 9-3 performance in dual match play. A&M’s primary doubles squad of Makarova and Goldsmith is now 12-5 on the year and has won seven times in the dual match season.

Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver crossed the century mark last week in the win over then-No. 14 Vanderbilt, and now boasts a career record of 101-51 since joining the Aggies in the 2015-16 season. In addition, the Maroon & White are the winners of two consecutive ranked matchups for the first time since beating No. 4 Vanderbilt and No. 21 Kentucky during the 2019 season.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s tennis prepares for a weekend road trip to the state of Alabama, as the Aggies take on the Auburn Tigers on Thursday, April 1, with first serve scheduled for 3 p.m.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On booking a sweep against No. 12 LSU…

“It was a really decisive victory here today. We pulled the doubles out, and we’ve really been challenging the girls in the doubles competition. We’ve really changed out game, and we would still like to take it to another level. Getting the doubles point sure makes life easier. We’ve been doing a really good job with our mental toughness, and that’s something that we’ve been trying to improve on as a team, especially in the singles. We have really improved in that battle there. So, a 4-0 victory today, and we were in command in the other matches as well. Overall, you can’t ask for more than beating the No. 12 team in the nation 4-0.”

Senior Tatiana Makarova

On her mindset during today’s win…

“Starting yesterday, [Texas A&M Assistant Coach] Jordan [Szabo] told me that I would be playing Taylor Bridges. I remember playing her about two years ago, and I had a lead on her in the third set but we didn’t finish the match after the team win. But Jordan just told me to focus on playing with variety because of the wind and the warmth. Our coaches have been emphasizing the need to be mentally tough, and I think that’s what helped us get the win today.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

No. 20 Texas A&M 4, No. 12 LSU 0

George P. Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

Singles Competition

1. #52 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. #39 Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-2, 6-2

2. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) vs. Safiya Carrington (LSU) 2-6, 7-6(3), 3-0, unfinished

3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Paris Corley (LSU) 6-3, 1-6, 4-2, unfinished

4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Nina Geissler (LSU) 2-6, 6-1, 3-2, unfinished

5. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Eden Richardson (LSU) 7-6(1), 6-3

6. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Samantha Buyckx (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles Competition

1. #62 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. #77 Eden Richardson / Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-4

2. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Samantha Buyckx / Safiya Carrington (LSU) 6-3

3. Paris Corley / Taylor Bridges (LSU) def. Jessica Anzo / Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-4

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (6,1,5)

POSTMATCH NOTES

· Texas A&M climbs to 12-4 overall with a strong 4-2 start to Southeastern Conference action. The Aggies currently stand at No. 20 in the most recent Oracle ITA rankings published on March 24.

· LSU drops to 10-4 overall with a 5-4 SEC record. The Tigers are ranked at No. 12 nationally.

· In the all-time series between the two programs, Texas A&M balloons its lead to 30-16 and has won its last four meetings at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.