Antonio Johnson declares for NFL draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie safety Antonio Johnson announced on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that he would be foregoing his senior year of college football to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The safety recorded 35 solo tackles and three forced fumbles in the 2022 college football season. All of his forced fumbles came in the final three games of the season against Auburn, UMass, and LSU.

In his announcement post on Twitter, Johnson gave a heartfelt farewell to Aggie fans, saying "To my Aggie fans, thank you for welcoming me and my family since day 1. Kyle Field on game days is the best place in college football and that's because of you."