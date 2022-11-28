Texas Aggie Football news: Nov. 28, 2022

Aggie football was ablaze with new headlines. Here's what you might have missed in news today.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With the 2022 regular season officially concluded for the Aggies, many changes and announcements have already begun to surface out of the A&M football program.

The year has certainly been one with unfulfilled expectations, as the Aggies missed attending a postseason bowl game for the first time since 2008, 14 years ago.

However, in the less-than-stellar year that was the 2022 football season, a large amount of negative press and attention has circled around the A&M football program, projecting a distorted image about what will come to Aggieland once the season comes to a close.

While the transfer portal will run its course on every team, speculation that the Aggies will become significantly worse due to major roster turnover doesn't appear to be a realistic outlook for the 2023 season, at least at the time of writing. While in the past month there have been a number of players decommitting from Texas A&M and entering the transfer portal, the Aggies have seemingly shrugged off the negative attention garnered by the announcements and wishing the best of luck to those who may not wear the maroon and white next season.

In fact, many of the woes that have been plaguing A&M this season have been on offense. While their defensive ballgame hasn't been stellar by any means, key players becoming injured and underclassmen stepping up to play despite their lack of college football level experience give a ray of hope for the future of the Aggie football program going into the 2023 season.

However, the biggest headline to come out of College Station today was the team had parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Darrel Dickey, opening the door for a new OC to come in and bring a philosophical refresh to the A&M offense to better compete against not just LSU, but other teams in the SEC--present and future.