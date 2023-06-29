Texas A&M men's basketball to play against international teams in The Bahamas in August

The Maroon and White is going international, facing off against two international professional teams and a national team from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 in The Bahamas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggie men's basketball team is headed abroad ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 season.

According to a news release on 12thman.com, A&M will head to the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in The Bahamas to face off against the Bahamian National Team and two international professional teams from Lithuania and Argentina.

College teams are permitted to make international trips abroad every four years. In 2019, the Aggies ventured to Costa Rica, and have made other trips to Italy and Greece in 2015, Switzerland and France in 2011, and Italy in 2003. The team will also have 10 extra days of practice prior to the trip thanks to NCAA regulations.

"Obviously the international competition and the extra days of practice are important, but the biggest benefit of a foreign tour is broadening the experience for the student-athletes," head coach Buzz Williams said in the release. "This is a unique opportunity for our guys to experience another culture. We will also get to serve those less fortunate than us while we are there. Our program is grateful to our administration and the 12th Man for their support of our Bahamas tour and look forward to making some great memories."

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, August 7 at 5 p.m.: Bahamian National Team

Wednesday, August 9 at noon: Lithuanian professional team Zalgiris

Thursday, August 10 at noon: Argentinian professional team Obras Basket