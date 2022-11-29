Texas A&M Wide Receiver Chase Lane enters transfer portal

He will enter the transfer portal with two years of football eligibility.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced Thursday, Nov. 29 that he would be entering the transfer portal. He enters the portal with two years of eligibility.

In 2022, Lane had seven receptions for 76 receiving yards throughout the four games he played in the season. He made appearances in-game against Sam Houston State, Miami, Alabama, and South Carolina in the 2022 season.

Lane is not the first Aggie to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal. Over the past 96 hours, four players have announced that they will enter the portal to search for new opportunities elsewhere in the world of college football.

Texas A&M, thank you! ❤️ — Chase Lane (@chasellane) November 29, 2022

The players who have announced they are entering the portal include Kicker Caden Davis, Running Back LJ Johnson Jr., Linebacker Ish Harris, and EDGE Elijah Jeudy.

While the announcements of players leaving may drive negative sentiments about the Aggies going into 2023, especially due to the less-than-stellar season that Texas A&M has had considering they entered the season as a top ten ranked team and finished the season without a postseason bowl game to attend.

However, if there's a silver lining of this news, it's that this news is happening all around the college football world. Players in search of more playing time and exposure are now more likely to evaluate their options at other schools and in other lineups to pad their resumes for a potential bigger stage: the NFL draft.