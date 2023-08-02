Texas A&M football opens up preseason camp

The Aggies' regular season starts on September 2nd at home against New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team began its preseason camp on Wednesday - exactly one month before the team's first regular season game against New Mexico.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and senior offensive linemen Layden Robinson met with the media prior to the team's first practice. Both expressed optimism that the team has been trending in the right direction during the offseason

"This summer changed a lot because we saw how people are when they take something seriously," said Robinson. "Everyone wants to get out there and show the coaching staff what they can do. It is going to be great."

"You have to be dependable. And those abilities have to be there," said Fisher. "That has been there this offseason so hopefully, we can take that to the field."

Several new Aggies the team donned the Maroon & White on the field for the first time during practice. 5-star freshman defensive lineman DJ Hicks was among the headliners for that group.