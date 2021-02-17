Texas A&M home basketball games scheduled for Thursday have been postponed

Due to inclement weather in Bryan-College Station, the A&M men's and women's home basketball games on Thursday have been postponed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M-Alabama men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Bryan-College Station area, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

A make-up date has not been set.

Texas A&M women's basketball's game versus the Missouri Tigers on Thursday, Feb. 18 at Reed Arena has been postponed due to icy weather that has impacted the Bryan-College Station area, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

