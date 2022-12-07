Texas A&M lands top-rated running back Rueben Owens

Owens is rated as the top running back prospect for the 2023 high school recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five-star running back Rueben Owens has committed to play football for Texas A&M, the El Campo (TX) senior announced on Wednesday.

Owens is rated as the top running back prospect for the 2023 high school recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He was previously committed to Louisville, although Owens reopened his recruitment after the team's head coach Scott Satterfield accepted the same position at Cincinnati.

With Owens' commitment, Texas A&M has addressed a huge need for the team this offseason. Junior Devon Achane announced on Tuesday he would forego his senior season with the Aggies to enter the NFL Draft.

