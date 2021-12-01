Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Opens 2021 Season at TCU Invitational

The men’s tennis team celebrated a strong 2020 fall tournament season with a slew of singles titles across three tournaments

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas A&M men’s tennis prepares to take part in one final individual tournament before starting dual match season, as the Aggies challenge student-athletes from TCU and SMU in the TCU Invitational at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The two-day tournament begins on Wednesday Jan. 13 and runs through Thursday.

“We are very excited to get the spring season started tomorrow at TCU,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I’m looking to see where we are as a team and what we need to continue to work on to get better. This will certainly give us an opportunity to play some indoor competition and hopefully springboard us into a strong indoor season. I know the guys are very excited to get going.”

The men’s tennis team celebrated a strong 2020 fall tournament season with a slew of singles titles across three tournaments. The Aggies started the year with an appearance at the Olivier Borsos Invitational hosted by LSU, in which Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib and Noah Schachter all won their respective singles draws. A&M earned 33 overall victories at the event with 21 in singles and 12 in doubles play. Next, the Maroon & White sent four student-athletes to the TCU Fall Invitational, with Schachter garnering his second straight singles crown. Senior Valentin Vacherot led the way for the team at the Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout hosted by South Carolina. The Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, native went undefeated in singles at the tournament and claimed the singles title, while Habib and Barnaby Smith also secured two singles wins apiece.