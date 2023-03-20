List: Texas A&M players not partaking in spring 2023 practice

Thankfully, one of the players on this list isn't participating due to injury.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With spring practice officially underway for football players around America, many are excited to see what's to come for their respective programs for the fall football season.

However, rosters will ultimately have to deal with injuries, meaning that players further down in the depth chart will have their chance to get their own reps and prove their abilities in a starting role.

Here is a list of the players that will not be partaking in spring football activities for the Aggies:

OL Trey Zuhn

OL Matthew Wykoff

OL Hunter Erb

OL Bryce Foster

TE Max Wright

TE Jaden Platt

DB Deuce Harmon

Of the seven players listed, only Bryce Foster is not out with an injury, as he is not partaking in practice to compete with the Track & Field team.