List: Texas A&M players not partaking in spring 2023 practice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With spring practice officially underway for football players around America, many are excited to see what's to come for their respective programs for the fall football season.
However, rosters will ultimately have to deal with injuries, meaning that players further down in the depth chart will have their chance to get their own reps and prove their abilities in a starting role.
Here is a list of the players that will not be partaking in spring football activities for the Aggies:
- OL Trey Zuhn
- OL Matthew Wykoff
- OL Hunter Erb
- OL Bryce Foster
- TE Max Wright
- TE Jaden Platt
- DB Deuce Harmon
Of the seven players listed, only Bryce Foster is not out with an injury, as he is not partaking in practice to compete with the Track & Field team.
Additionally, Jaden Platt and Deuce Harmon may return to practice in due time, and may even participate in the Maroon & White game on Saturday, April 15.