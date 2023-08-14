Texas A&M ranked #23 in preseason AP poll

The Aggies have the sixth-highest ranking among SEC teams

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following a disappointing 5-7 season, Texas A&M still managed to crack into the AP Preseason Top 25. The Aggies, however, were a little lower in the rankings compared to their recent history.

Texas A&M will start off at #23 in the AP Poll. Prior to Monday's rankings release, the team supported by the 12th Man has ranked inside the preseason top 12 every year since 2019.

Among SEC teams, the Aggies are ranked as the sixth-best team in the conference. The two-time reigning national champion Georgia enters as the preseason #1, followed by Alabama (4), LSU (5), Tennessee (12), and Ole Miss (22). Incoming SEC members, Texas and Oklahoma, were each ranked 11th and 20th respectively.

Texas A&M ranked third among teams from Texas. TCU is settled in between the Longhorns and Aggies at #17.