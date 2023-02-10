66 Texas A&M student-athletes earn Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Recognition

Of the five sports that were included in the awards, football had 24 honor roll recipients, followed by soccer, with 17 honorees.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M had over 60 student-athletes be recognized on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll on Thursday by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

In the academic honor roll, student-athletes from five different sports were included: football, soccer, men's and women's cross country, and volleyball.

To determine who qualified for the latest SEC Honor Roll, five points of criteria were used:

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.

Here are the student-athletes that were named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll: