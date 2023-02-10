66 Texas A&M student-athletes earn Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll Recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Texas A&M had over 60 student-athletes be recognized on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll on Thursday by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
In the academic honor roll, student-athletes from five different sports were included: football, soccer, men's and women's cross country, and volleyball.
Of the five sports that were included in the awards, football had 24 honor roll recipients, followed by soccer, with 17 honorees.
To determine who qualified for the latest SEC Honor Roll, five points of criteria were used:
- A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
- If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
- Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
- Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
- The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
Here are the student-athletes that were named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll:
- Men's Cross Country
- Joseph Benn – Agricultural Communications & Journalism
- Cooper Cawthra – University Studies, Business
- Colton Colonna – Material Science & Engineering
- Gavin Hoffpauir – Entrepreneurial Leadership, Masters
- Kyle Johnson – Material Science & Engineering
- David Mendez-Serrato – Kinesiology
- Theodore Radtke – Mechanical Engineering
- Women's Cross Country
- Julia Abell – Hospitality Management
- Katelyn Buckley – Education
- Emily Chastain – Business, Honors
- Nicole Chastain – Kinesiology
- Emma Ellis – Biomedical Sciences
- Gemma Goddard – Computer Science
- Megan Hopper – Equine Science
- Madeline Livingston – Business Administration
- Deirdre Nelsen – Biomedical Engineering
- Grace Plain – Nutrition
- Mary Rodriguez – Health
- Abbey Santoro – Sport Management, Masters
- Football
- Conover Able – Business, Honors
- Drake Bhatia – Finance
- Randy Bond – Aerospace Engineering
- Yulkeith Brown – Agricultural Leadership and Education
- Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy – Communication
- Nik Constantinou – Kinesiology, Masters
- Earnest Crownover – University Studies, Business
- Bryce Foster – Sport Management
- Avery Hughes – Marketing
- Jacob Johnson – Sport Management
- L.J. Johnson – Sport Management
- Maximus Johnson – Recreation, Parks, Tourism Sciences
- Myles Jones – Human Resource Development, Masters
- Joshuah Moten – Agricultural Leadership and Education
- Jackson Oksnee – Communication
- John Sabra – Electrical Engineering
- William Smoot – Biomedical Sciences
- Remington Strickland – Business Administration
- Caleb Surber – Business Administration
- Garrett Townsend – University Studies, Business
- Kason Tullos – University Studies, Business
- Andre White – Agricultural Leadership and Education
- Max Wright – Recreation, Parks, Tourism Sciences
- Alexander Zettler – Recreation, Youth Development, Masters
- Soccer
- Carissa Boeckmann – Communication
- Kenna Caldwell – Sport Management
- Carolyn Calzada – Biology
- Laney Carroll – Health
- Katherine Colvin – Marketing
- Sawyer Dumond – Psychology
- Lauren Geczik – Biomedical Sciences
- Jordyn Gunnarson – Business Administration
- Maile Hayes – Supply Chain Management
- Georgia Leb – Kinesiology
- Macy Matula – Civil Engineering
- Makhiya McDonald – Agricultural Communications & Journalism
- Taylor Pounds – Accounting
- Alexandra Russell – Marketing, Masters
- Karlina Sample – Entrepreneurial Leadership, Masters
- Jai Smith – University Studies, Business
- Kathryn Smith – Sport Management
- Volleyball
- Madison Bowser – Sport Management
- Nisa Buzlutepe – Sport Management
- Allison Fields – Health Education, Masters
- Brooke Frazier – Sport Management
- Ciera Hecht – Politicial Science
- Faye Wilbricht – General Studies