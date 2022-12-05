Texas Aggie Football news: Dec. 5, 2022

The transfer portal window has officially opened, allowing many players to begin to look for opportunities elsewhere in the world of college football.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The transfer portal has officially opened for the 2022-2023 offseason, and a host of Aggies have announced that they are entering the portal.

With all this transfer portal news, keep in mind that because players have entered into the portal, it does not necessarily mean that they are leaving Texas A&M. The players may withdraw from the portal at any time, but it also means that the school will not be obligated to provide a scholarship to the player.

With that in mind, here is a list of news headlines from the past 48 hours.

Over 15 players have entered their name into the portal, and with many names fielding new offers, the Aggies' defensive line depth chart has undoubtedly thinned out a bit. How many players that are currently in the portal end up staying in Aggieland for the 2023 season will only be known after the transfer portal window period has come to a close.

According to On3sports, over 800 players entered the transfer portal on the opening day. There are two transfer portal periods that players can field offers from other programs and accept or deny them. The first window is currently underway, and will last 45 days, ending on Jan. 18.