Women’s Basketball Earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Texas A&M finished the season with the No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Aggies are the second-highest seeded SEC team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Southeastern Conference regular season champions are in the Mercado region, and will take on Troy on Monday, March 22 at 5 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. With a win, the Aggies would face the winner of the Iowa State-Michigan State game on March 24.

Texas A&M finished the season with the No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll. The Aggies are the second-highest seeded SEC team, and are joined in the NCAA Tournament by seven of their league members.

The Maroon & White is 27-15 in the big dance, and are 13-3 in opening rounds of the tournament. A&M is one of six teams to be led by a national championship winning coach.

Troy is the champion of the Sun Belt Conference and boast a 22-5 record. The Trojans are making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2017.