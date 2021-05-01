Blinn football falls to No. 8 Trinity Valley, 31-14

Erik Michel kicks two field goals for the Buccaneers

CORSICANA, Texas — The Blinn College football team fell to No. 8 Trinity Valley Community College, 31-14, on the road Saturday.

With the loss, the Buccaneers are now 1-5 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

Erik Michel kicked two field goals, while Chandler Rogers passed for one touchdown and Dameon Gomes received one touchdown.

Trinity Valley took off with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, scoring on a 71-yard touchdown pass with 10:00 on the clock and a three-yard touchdown pass in the final two minutes of the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Cardinals extended their lead to 17-0 with a 48-yard field goal. After forcing and recovering a fumble, Trinity Valley ran it back for a 46-yard touchdown to lead 24-0. After Terrance Keyes Jr. rushed the ball for 18 yards to put it on the 13-yard-line, Rogers connected with Gomes on the next play for a touchdown pass for Blinn to trail 24-6 with 6:37 left in the half.

The Buccaneers scored a safety at the 9:11 mark in the third quarter to trail 24-8. With 6:40 to go in the quarter, Trinity Valley sent a 34-yard pass into the end zone to lead 31-8. Michel scored the final points of the quarter with a 35-yard field goal for the Buccaneers to gain on the Cardinals, 31-11, with 2:07 remaining.

Blinn scored the only points in the fourth quarter when Michel kicked a 43-yard field goal with 12:00 left in the game for the Buccaneers to trail 31-14.