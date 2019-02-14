Angelina College dished Blinn College men's basketball (19-7, 6-7) its second loss in 10 games by defeating the Buccaneers, 69-62, Wednesday night.

AJ Rainey led Blinn's offense with 17 points, while Tristan Ikpe followed with 14, and JaQuan Morris recorded 11. Uriel Velis led the Buccaneers' defense with eight rebounds, while Morris followed with seven, and Ikpe and Nic Tata each tallied five rebounds

Blinn's offense got off to a slow start for Angelina to take a 47-22 lead at the half. The Buccaneers picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 40 points. Blinn cut its 25-point deficit down to four points with 45 seconds remaining. Angelina went on a 3-0 run in the final seconds for the victory.

Blinn College men's basketball looks to bounce back against Lamar State College- Port Arthur on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. in the Kruse Center. Blinn College women's basketball opens the doubleheader against No. 14 Tyler Junior College at 2 p.m.