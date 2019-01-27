BRENHAM, Texas — Kai Tease and JaQuan Morris combined for 45 points to push Blinn College men’s basketball to an 89-85 victory over Jacksonville College Saturday in the Kruse Center for the Buccaneers fifth straight win.

With the win, the Buccaneers increased their overall record to 16-5 and are now tied for first place in the Region XIV South Division with a 5-5 record.

“It was a highly competitive and intense game with a great home crowd,” said Scott Schumacher, Blinn head coach. “Both teams played really well in a very entertaining basketball game, so this was a great win.”

Kai Tease led Blinn with 23 points, while JaQuan Morris followed right behind with 22 points. Matt Adams was next with 13 points, while Tristan Ikpe recorded 11.

After falling behind 40-26 in the first half, Blinn cut its deficit down to two points, trailing 45-43 at the break.

Jacksonville came out strong in the second half to build a double-digit lead again, but the Buccaneers fought back to grab a lead with 5:00 left. The final minutes of the game consisted of back-and-forth play until Blinn pulled off the four-point victory.

Next, Blinn will host Lone Star College-Tomball in a non-conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. in the Kruse Center.