First captain in Blinn men’s soccer history set to graduate from LeTourneau with business management degree

Austin Dobbs developed valuable leadership skills during program’s inaugural season

Now a senior at LeTourneau University, Austin Dobbs is looking forward to a career in construction management after he earns his bachelor’s degree in business management this May.

After all, as the first captain in Blinn College men’s soccer history, he knows a thing about building a strong foundation.

“Being a team captain at Blinn really helped me become the leader that I am today,” Dobbs said. “I was in charge of a lot of things, the middleman between the coaches and the players, so that was pretty special for me to do.”

After graduating from Tyler Chapel Hill High School, Dobbs spent one season with the Jacksonville College men’s soccer team. In 2018, Blinn announced the addition of the men’s and women’s soccer programs, and Dobbs transferred to be the one of two sophomores on the team.

“I heard Blinn was starting a new soccer program, so I went to Brenham, took a campus tour, and fell in love with it,” Dobbs said. “I went in feeling really special because I was the first sophomore on the team and there was a lot of weight on my shoulders because they expected a lot more from me to set the tone with the team. I met some great freshmen that really stepped up and helped me with the team as well.”

The Buccaneers were quick to make history as they claimed a spot in the NJCAA Region XIV Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament during their inaugural season.

“That was really exciting for us because we were a brand-new team and just had the talent and drive to do it,” Dobbs said. “Other teams had more years playing together than we did, but we were like a big, close family, and it was awesome to be a part of that.”

Dobbs played in 13 games for the Buccaneers, scoring one goal, while becoming one of the first players in program history to sign with a four-year university.

Academically, Dobbs was able to finish his foundational courses at Blinn College for a smooth transition.

“Blinn had everything that I needed to transfer,” Dobbs said. “There was a lot of studying, but it did pay off, so I am thankful for the professors. Blinn is the best at getting students ready for the real world.”

Dobbs is now a senior on the LeTourneau men’s soccer team looking to finish the year strong when the team takes the field in the spring.

“Our goal is to win our conference and we always want to win the nationals,” Dobbs said. “I think we have a team that we can get there with and that can really compete with some of these teams in our conference.”

Following graduation, he plans to work for a family-owned construction business. He already has five years of experience working for the company under his belt and is looking to move up in the company.

“After I graduate I will gradually dip my toes in different aspects of the company as a foreman, superintendent, and project manager,” Dobbs said. “My ultimate goal is to be part owner of the company.”

As he moves on to a bright future in business, he will never forget the places and people that helped him get there.

“Blinn was an amazing place for me and I had probably the best time of my life there on and off the field,” Dobbs said. “I still talk to everyone on that Blinn soccer team and most of the people from different sports and classes. If you want to find life-long friends, it is a great place to go.”